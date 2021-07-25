Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails host “Summit of Belonging”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails hosted its inaugural Summit of Belonging for young girls. The day-long event focused on teaching middle and high school girls to advocate for themselves and others.

Speakers came in to discuss how to be an ally for everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community, and how to hear what others have to say while also making their own voices heard. It also featured a panel of Girl Scouts speaking about their own experiences of feeling like they don’t fit in.

“What we’re hoping to do is arm young people today with the education and training that they need to really be advocates for themselves and others as kids go back to the classroom,” said Rebecca Letham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails. The Girl Scouts are hoping to expand any future events to include a tract for girls and one for adults.