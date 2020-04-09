Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails develops virtual curriculum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For youth in Girl Scouts, the experience is all about connecting and learning while developing leadership skills. As the nation works through the coronavirus outbreak, things for the Girl Scouts are changing.

Crystal Gutierrez sat down with Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails about the new way the organization is connecting online.

Rebecca explains that the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails has been building girls of courage, confidence, and character for over 100 years and that there’s no reason this should stop because they are unable to continue their troop meetings. The organization has developed a virtual curriculum called Girl Scouting at Home where girls are able to earn their patches and badges by participating in online tutorials and using materials around their home.

Girl Scouts across the nation are using this curriculum with some councils putting together video tutorials on how to be prepared, not scared during this time. In New Mexico, the Girl Scouts places an emphasis on the outdoors, STEM learning, and life skills.

The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails has been offering tutorials on how to explore New Mexico outdoors from the comfort of home and provide additional resources to do so. Rebecca explains that you don’t have to be a Girl Scout to participate in the programming as it’s open to everyone.

“We want every girl to have the opportunity to learn and grow and use this situation to expand her horizon,” said Rebecca. “There’s no reason girls can’t grow and keep getting sharper and smarter, becoming great New Mexico leaders from their living rooms so we’re excited to be able to bring them that programming and it’s for anyone.”

The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails recently announced a partnership with Lowe’s Travel Stops that allows the public and businesses to show appreciation for truck drivers during this time. The program Donations for Drivers allows the public and businesses to thank drivers by donating boxes of Girl Scout cookies that will be given to drivers at Love’s Travel Stops along I-40 in New Mexico. Every box that’s donated online will be delivered to Love’s and they will be distributed to the drivers in May.