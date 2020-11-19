Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails celebrates female entrepreneurs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is Women Entrepreneur Day. Research shows that girls are actively interested in becoming entrepreneurs, developing financially stable futures, and using their skills to make an impact on the world.

CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Rebecca Latham discusses the organization’s entrepreneur program and how it allows youth to learn and expand their own ideas and interests. Girl Scouts provides the opportunity for girls to learn to think like entrepreneurs as they participate in activities that spark curiosity, confidence, and innovation.

Girl Scouts provides opportunities to explore different career paths both traditional and non-traditional, networking skills, and mentorship options. The program allows girls to gain essential life skills and work as a team to accomplish common goals and solve problems all while building their confidence.

Youth can start Girl Scouts in kindergarten and it goes through 12th-grade. For more information on the entrepreneur program, visit nmgirlscouts.org or visit the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Facebook page.

