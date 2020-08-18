Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails bridges educational gap through online enrichment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails aims to fill the educational gaps caused by COVID-19 with their new online enrichment courses. This extension of the Girl Scouts at Home program will bring connection to New Mexico girls through afterschool and weekend activities in small groups that are facilitated by Girl Scouts staff and volunteers.

Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, Rebecca Latham discusses how they are bridging the gap in the state. For more information on Girls Scouts at Home and online resources and activities, visit NMGirlScouts.org.