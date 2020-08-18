Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails bridges educational gap through online enrichment

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Rebecca Latham, chief executive officer for Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails aims to fill the educational gaps caused by COVID-19 with their new online enrichment courses. This extension of the Girl Scouts at Home program will bring connection to New Mexico girls through afterschool and weekend activities in small groups that are facilitated by Girl Scouts staff and volunteers.

Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, Rebecca Latham discusses how they are bridging the gap in the state. For more information on Girls Scouts at Home and online resources and activities, visit NMGirlScouts.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss