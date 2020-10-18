Girl Scouts collect socks for a good cause

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Girl Scouts Troop is working to give back, while earning a major award. The troop was outside of Target near Coors and Paseo del Norte collecting socks.

It’s a part of the Sock-tober drive for the APS Community Clothing Bank. Their goal is to collect 1,000 pairs of socks for their bronze award, which is the highest award they can receive at their level.

“I will feel proud of everyone in the troop and I will also feel like I helped out many people,” said Girl Scout Kaitlin Leasure. So far, they’ve collected 500 pairs of socks.

