Girl Scout Gold Award recipients create lasting impacts on their communities

In this July 21, 2017 photo, badges are seen on the vest of a member of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland as Girl Scouts participate in an activity introducing them to the world of robotics in Owings Mills, Md. The Girl Scouts of the USA is unveiling a major push this week into furthering the interest of girls in science, engineering, technology and math through 23 new badges, its largest addition of new badges in a decade. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Each Girl Scout goes above and beyond to make a difference in her community and the world. Along the way, the experiences and skills they gain help to set up recognition through the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards.

Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails senior program manager Vanessa Wheeler and Gold Award recipients Dua Hussain and Lily Mandell explain the significance of the awards.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is one of the most prestigious awards earned by Scout members. All three awards give girls the opportunity to achieve goals while supporting the issues they care about.

Girls Scouts can pursue a Gold Award if they are in high school, are registered as a Girl Scout Senior or Girl Scout Ambassador, and have completed two Senior or Ambassador Journeys or have earned the Silver Award and completed a Journey.

Bronze Awards are given to Girl Scouts in fourth or fifth grade while Silver Awards can be earned by sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders.

Dua received her Gold Award for her project on Pennies for Patients while Lily’s Gold Award was the result of her project on rooting out homelessness through gardening. Each spring Girl Scouts honors high award recipients at a ceremony.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony to see how the girls give back to their community.