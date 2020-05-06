Girl Scout cookies now available at Albuquerque-area Dion’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next time you order Dions, you can also put in an order for Thin Mints or Samoas.

Starting on Wednesday, May 6, Dion’s is partnering with the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to sell all of your favorite cookies. The boxes will be available on Dion’s website and at all Albuquerque-area locations while supplies last.

“Youth development is a long-time focus of Dion’s and this partnership is a unique way to ensure the life-changing services offered by Girl Scouts continues,” said Dion’s CEO Mark Herman in a press release. “We are proud to be creative in supporting our communities right now, and I have no doubt our customers will be thrilled for this opportunity.”

All of the proceeds will go to the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails and will fund the organization’s girl-led programming, experiences, and learning.

