NM Girl Company raises funds for local veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group of women looking to support New Mexico charities and small businesses has raised an estimated $1,000 for local veterans.

The group called New Mexico Girl Company held a spring pop-up fundraising event Saturday at Vista Del Norte Park, featuring plenty of local vendors. The group formed on social media last year but had to pause events because of the pandemic.

According to their Instagram, their mission is to seek out and empower women in New Mexico, while hosting fundraisers to support New Mexicans and local businesses. A percentage of the sales made Saturday will go to the Veterans Integration Center.

“We had food trucks, pop up shops and i think a lot of businesses had success, small businesses had success and we did too in raising funds for the Veterans Integration Center,” NM Girl Company Co-Founder Francesca Voorbrood said.

People and businesses interested in future events can find the group on Instagram.