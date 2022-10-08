ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque pizzeria is set to reopen in the wake of tragedy. It has been six weeks since Rosario Zito was gunned down during a robbery outside Giovanni’s, the restaurant he owned on San Pedro and Kathryn.

Zito was a beloved staple of the neighborhood and his death sent waves of grief and anger throughout the community. The staff says they are ready to get back to business and carry on Zito’s legacy.

The staff says there will be an addition to the menu, Zito’s favorite pizza named in his honor. Giovanni’s will be open Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, for pickup orders only. They will be back to in-person dining Tuesday, Oct. 11. For more information about their schedule, visit the pizzeria’s facebook page.