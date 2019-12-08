Gingerbread builders of all ages gather in Corrales

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Families across Corrales got the chance to celebrate the holidays by making gingerbread houses.

Organizers say the village tradition is four years old. For a small fee, the Corrales Arts Center supplied unique decorations. But the fun wasn’t just for kids, adults made sure to get in on the action too.

“Seeing their creativity, we really like if the kids kind of work on the houses by themselves without the adults with them, because it really makes it much more creative,” said Polly Garner, a volunteer at the Corrales Arts Center.

Organizers say they’re going to try making the event free to the public next year.

