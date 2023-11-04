BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico has seen a surge in gun-related deaths recently. So, on Saturday, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) encouraged the public to turn in unwanted guns.

Lieutenant Phillip Vargas said there is a “no questions policy” at the event to ease people’s hesitation about surrendering firearms.

Those who turned in firearms received a $200 gift card. If anyone turned in a rifle or shotgun, they were given a $300 card. Within the first few hours of the event, NMSP said they ran out of gift cards.

During the buyback events, firearms don’t have to be in working order to be donated.