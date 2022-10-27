ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re looking to get spooky this year, you can now take ghost tours in Old Town, which is both terrifying and informative all at the same time.

Guests get to experience a lantern walk through Old Town, learning about its history as well as the mystery. “Well, it’s a rare occurrence, but we have had entire tours see something paranormal on the tour. In this case, it was a face in a window of a very old mansion; one of our guests looked up and screamed and said look, everybody looked up, and there was a woman’s face dressed in 19th-century attire looking down on the entire tour group,” said Charlie Frates, tour guide host.

They provide different types of tours like public tours that start at 8 p.m. every evening, also daytime tours at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Children are welcome to come, but for those, Frates suggests a private tour. He says he usually directs the tour just for the children if that’s what the parents want.

If you’re interested in purchasing a ticket, you can contact them at 505-462-8687 or go online and book a spot at abqtours.fun.