ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ghost bike is now up at Unser near Kimmick after a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Joe Gamez and Eric Bailey were riding their bikes at Unser and Kimmick on July 9, when they were hit by a drunk driver.

Eric survived but his friend Joe died from traumatic brain injuries a couple of weeks later. “Joe was just a fun-loving guy,” says Bailey. “You couldn’t ask for a better father, husband, friend. He loved being outside; he loved running, riding, hiking – anything that was active.”

On Saturday, the Gamez family, and numerous friends, gathered at the site of the crash to remember Joe. Duke City Wheelman put up a ghost bike in his honor.