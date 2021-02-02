Getting outdoors: Program aims to help New Mexico at-risk youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program is hoping to help at-risk youth by getting them outdoors. LifeQuest is a faith-based non-profit that has been providing services to incarcerated youth across the state for 20 years.

In March, it will launch a new program called the 4:13 Journey. The program is aimed at reaching at-risk middle and high school youth before they go down a path that lands them in the juvenile justice system. The 12-week program focuses on character, mixed in with outdoor adventures like hiking, rock climbing and rope courses.

According to LifeQuest’s website, there will be 12 students per group. For more information, call 505-341-9383.

