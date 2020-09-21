Get prepared for the upcoming election during National Voter Registration Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 22 which is a civic holiday that aims to help all eligible voters participate in our democracy. The nonpartisan day of action will involve coordinated field, technology, and different media efforts to register voters while raising awareness on New Mexico registration policies, deadlines, and voting information.

Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office Communication Services Specialist Floyd Vasquez discusses the holiday and how you can make sure you are registered to vote.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, voter registration agents and Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office staff will be at four voting convenience centers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to encourage voter registration, raise awareness, and to recruit election board members. Staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and social distancing and those who attend are asked to do the same.

Bernalillo County states that this is a great opportunity for those without a New Mexico driver’s license or state ID to register in person. The event will take place at the following locations:

For more information on National Voter Registration Day, visit Berncovotes.org