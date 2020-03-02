Get muddy for a good cause during 26th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Mud volleyball is always a good time and it’s even better when you can make a difference in the community. The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation will be holding its 26th annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament this year.

CTHF Executive Director Monet Silva and board member and Mudd chair Andres Sisneros visit the set to discuss the tournament and how you can sign up. Mudd Volleyball is a recreational and charitable tournament that directly benefits the children of Carrie Tingley Hospital and children with physical disabilities and their families throughout New Mexico.

The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation is an organization that provides individualized services that bridge the gap for families and children with special needs that enable them to reach their full potential by giving them the same opportunities as children who are typically developing. UNM Carrie Tingley Hospital is New Mexico’s only pediatric rehabilitative hospital and serves thousands of children each year with many types of illnesses and disabling conditions.

“The foundation, we support directly to the hospital, we support directly to the families, we have camps, sports programs, you name it. We try to make sure our kids and our families are taken care of,” said Monet.

The 26th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament takes place on Saturday, June 6 while the 2nd Annual Jr. Mudd Volleyball Tournament will be held on June 5.

The Jr. Mudd Volleyball Tournament is available for players between the ages of 14 and 18.

Players must be 18-years-old to participate and teams are guaranteed five round-robin games with rally scoring. Winning teams get to advance to playoff rounds.

Teams can consist of 12 players with up to eight players on the court and no fewer than 6 players on the court at any time. All teams must be co-ed with at least half being female.

Teams can now register to play online with the cost of a basic team with 12 players being $595. Sponsorships are also available.