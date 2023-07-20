ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “The Jump In2 School Bash” was an event created to bring hope, joy, guidance, and resources to those kids in our community who may need that extra hand. It’s a safe and fun community event where they provide kids with backpacks, school supplies, and even haircuts to help get them ready for the new school year.

The School bash will be Saturday, July 29, from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Located at the Bernalillo County Sheriffs’ Posse 10308 2nd St. NW 87114. For more information visit Facebook page.