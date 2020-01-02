Get involved in giving and service to nonprofits with Albuquerque Involved

Albuquerque Involved serves to connect individuals with nonprofit organizations all in the effort to offer assistance serving our community. The organization’s board chair and founder Dathan Weems and S.A.F.E. House Executive Director Patricia Gonzales visit the set to highlight what makes this program so unique.

Albuquerque Involved makes it easy for busy individuals and families to get involved in giving and service to nonprofits in the greater Albuquerque community. Contributions from members of Albuquerque Involved are awarded as a grant to one local nonprofit agency each month.

“We’re unique in the sense that we can take any amount of time someone has to give,” said Dathan. “So right now, new year’s resolution time, someone who is thinking about I want to get involved in my community but I only have this much time or this much in terms of resources. We can find a way to make all of that useful for someone who’s looking to get involved.”

You select the amount that best fits your budget and each month, Albuquerque Involved will post three short videos of local nonprofits describing their need. Members then cast their vote naming which of the three nonprofits should receive the grant.

Dathan explains that in the past year, Albuquerque Involved has given nearly $36,000 in grant money with an average gift of about $15. They also participated in just over 36 service projects ranging from area cleanups to preparing food for families at the Ronald McDonald House.

Members are also involved in philanthropic events with different service opportunities that are available monthly.

The mission of S.A.F.E. House is to shelter and empower survivors of intimate partner domestic violence. Executive Director Patricia Gonzales explains that Albuquerque Involved has been instrumental in the organization’s development.

“If you can imagine, we’ve been around for about 43-years so we’ve seen a lot of folks come through our doors, thousands of folks come through our doors and so naturally, our facility gets a lot of wear and tear,” said Patricia.”Albuquerque Involved, in partnering with them, they were able to set up a project specifically with Insight Construction to come in and do some really critical work to our facility.”

Patricia says that Albuquerque Involved’s work is able to provide support for an organization that will impact those at S.A.F.E. House for years to come.

To join Albuquerque Involved, visit their website to sign up to become a monthly member and to make a positive impact within the community.