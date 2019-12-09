Get into the holiday spirit and help out Meals on Wheels during Gingerbread Enchantment

If you’re looking to keep your holiday spirits high, Gingerbread Enchantment is a unique and fun way to keep the spirit alive while also helping out a great cause. The executive director of Meals on Wheels Albuquerque Shauna Frost discusses the event and how you can get involved.

During the Gingerbread Enchantment event, visitors will get the opportunity to build or buy a gingerbread house with all proceeds benefitting Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque’s Low Income Food and Enrichment program. During the gingerbread contest portion of the event, categories will range from professional to pre-baked kits with a category available for every skill level.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category. Registration and the $25 entry fee for the contest are due on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Houses must be delivered to Sid Cutter’s Pilot’s Pavillion by Tuesday, December 17, 2019. No entries will be accepted after 6:30 p.m.

The online auction will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 20 and will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 21. You don’t need to be present to win.

The public viewing of all of the houses will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 2019. Tickets cost $5 per person.

Family Night will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 21 with limited tickets available. Tickets cost $10 per person, children 2-years-old and under are free.

All Gingerbread Enchantment events will be held at Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavillion at Balloon Fiesta Park. Guests are asked to use the southern entrance by taking I-25 and exiting on Alameda Road, west to Balloon Museum Drive.

Donations can also be made to the cause via the Gingerbread Enchantment website.