Get behind-the-scenes look into Native American artists’ work with SAR Artists Live Instagram series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The School for Advanced Research has kicked off SAR Artists Live, a new series on Instagram that takes viewers behind-the-scenes and into the workspace of the Native American artists who the school has partnered with. SAR’s Indian Arts Research Center Director Elysia Poon is one of the hosts of the series and discusses what it’s all about.

The series launched in early June and will run for the foreseeable future. The artists will be interviewed and viewers will be able to submit questions throughout the conversation through Instagram Live’s chat feature. The series will feature one to two artists per month and in August and September, SAR Artists Live will run a special Indian Market Series that will interview 10 artists.

These artists will be selling work on the Santa Fe Indian Market’s e-commerce platform that launches on August 1. Follow the School for Advanced Research on Instagram to view SAR Artists Live. For a list of upcoming artists that will be featured on the series, visit SARweb.org.