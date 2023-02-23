ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Take a journey to Spain without leaving New Mexico. That’s exactly how you’ll feel when trying the food at Little Madrid, the latest addition to the Sawmill Market.

Christian Monchatre says bringing real Spanish food to New Mexico is what they were trying to do. “When you come to the market, to Little Madrid, we have a lot of little items and we sell it by the numbers,” Monchatre says.

Little Madrid is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Sawmill Market at 1909 Bellemah Ave. NW.