Get a jumpstart on available opportunities at the 2020 Albuquerque Youth Job & Volunteer Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The City of Albuquerque hires over 1,000 youth to work at community centers, parks, pools, and more each summer. If you’re looking to find work, the 2020 One Albuquerque Youth Job & Volunteer Fair is the place to be.

City of Albuquerque Digital Engagement Manager Matthew Maez and Communication Recreation Center Supervisor Brianna Gallegos visit the set to explain all that this job fair has in store. Albuquerque youth ages 14 to 24 who are looking for employment and volunteer opportunities this summer and year-round are encouraged to attend.

This fair is an excellent opportunity to get a jump start on the application process. This year, the event will include several other prominent youth employees in the area including Cliff’s Amusement Park, Dion’s Facebook, and Hinkle Family Fun Center.

There will also be two breakout rooms available with information sessions on a wide variety of topics related to career development as well as a lounge with information for parents and guardians to learn how they can support their children’s professional development.

The 2020 One Albuquerque Youth Job & Volunteer Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. For additional information on out of school opportunities for youth in the city, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.