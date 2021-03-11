Get a jump start on spring cleaning by taking steps to declutter your home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring is right around the corner which means it’s almost time for that annual spring cleaning. Where exactly should be begin in order to be as efficient as possible?

Certified professional organizer Miriam Ortiz y Pino discusses how we can prepare our homes now so we’re ready once spring has sprung. Ortiz y Pino explains that it’s time to declutter to avoid later having to clean what you don’t need.

She suggests using what you have so things are clean and allow you to create more space. Refreshing your home with a good spring cleaning will allow you to feel in control during this time of uncertainty.

“Clean the stuff that is used most often,” says Ortiz y Pino. “I like to go around and do the shared rooms of the house so like the kitchen, the entryway, the bathroom and really give them a good deep clean.”

Now is also the time to take a good look at bedrooms and do a deeper cleaning like changing out linens and flipping out mattresses. As you’re doing this Ortiz y Pino suggests to take a good look around and assess what is causing you to do extra work.

“Are there extra containers around the stuff? Are those containers actually causing more work than they’re worth,” asks Ortiz y Pino. She also explains that while cleaning you should pick the right amount of decor and memorabilia for you and not overdo it to prevent clutter.

“If you think of it in terms of how to simplify your life in the long run, you may not have to do spring cleaning anymore,” said Ortiz y Pino. “You may be able to do some maintenance chores and then do a rotation system around the house.”

This would allow you to do less deep cleaning in fewer areas rather than tackling the project all at once. For more cleaning and organization tips, free resources, and workshops, visit morethanorganized.net and the More than Organized Facebook page.