ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CVS and MinuteClinic are partnering with the American Heart Association for their “Go Red for Women” campaign this year to raise awareness for heart disease in women. The MinuteClinic is offering free heart health screenings for both women and women. Appointments can be made and the heart health screening voucher can be found at minuteclinic.com.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States each year; causing every one in three deaths. MinuteClinic Nurse Practitioner, Michael Saiz, explains that women have some unique risks for heart disease which include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and a smoking history. Women are more at risk for cardiovascular disease than men due to these factors.

The American Heart Association is also hosting a women’s “Go Red for Women” luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hotel Albuquerque. The association will host a silent auction, lunch, and speakers during the event.

For more information go to cvs.com.