Classes resume at Georgia O'Keefe Elementary following reports of gas smell

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Classes for students at one Albuquerque Public Schools have resumed following reports of a gas smell. APS announced Georgia O'Keefe Elementary School was under evacuation around noon Wednesday, May 22 after reports of a gas smell.

APS later tweeted the all clear and that students were to resume class. No other information is available at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.