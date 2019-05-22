Albuquerque-Metro

Classes resume at Georgia O'Keefe Elementary following reports of gas smell

Posted: May 22, 2019 12:10 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 01:58 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Classes for students at one Albuquerque Public Schools have resumed following reports of a gas smell. APS announced Georgia O'Keefe Elementary School was under evacuation around noon Wednesday, May 22 after reports of a gas smell.

APS later tweeted the all clear and that students were to resume class. No other information is available at this time. 

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available. 

