ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands gathered in Albuquerque Sunday night to honor the life of George Floyd. The events began with a candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.

Some people have started chanting “Defund the police” during @MayorKeller speech pic.twitter.com/nJJP5Nt2BG — Brady Wakayama (@BradyWakayama) May 31, 2020

Afterward, the crowd made a march west down Central towards downtown.

#BlackLivesMatter protest in Downtown Albuquerque right now. So far there haven’t been any problems. @krqe pic.twitter.com/Ht9EZTHsAa — Jeannie Nguyen KRQE (@JeannieNguyenTV) June 1, 2020

