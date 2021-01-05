Generosity of community allows Make-A-Wish New Mexico to continue granting wishes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has made it difficult for Make-A-Wish New Mexico to grant wishes and has made it even more difficult to fundraise. However, in the month of December, generosity prevailed.

President and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico Sara Lister discusses how successful the organization was last month and what they are looking forward to in 2021. Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

The organization explains that fundraising in 2020 was difficult due to the pandemic and the inability to gather in groups for in-person events and businesses being shut down as a result to combat the virus. Make-A-Wish New Mexico reports that their chapter has been able to continue granting wishes due to the generosity of the community.

This year, Make-A-Wish states that Legacy Church donated over $136,000 to grant wishes for New Mexico children. The organization also reports that its online fundraising campaign Families or Wishes helped raise almost $40,000.

Currently, many wishes are postponed due to travel restrictions. However, Make-A-Wish New Mexico is still granting wishes and those that are postponed will still be granted once it’s safe to do so. To make a donation to Make-A-Wish New Mexico, visit wish.org. Additional information can also be found on Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

