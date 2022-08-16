ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – General Obligation Bonds are a source of revenue for capital projects that Bernalillo County uses and leverages to get federal grants. Every two years voters have a say in funding unmet needs in Bernalillo County, through these G.O. Bonds.
Bernalillo County currently has more than $584 million of unfunded capital projects. The 2022 bond package is worth $40.5 million and will be leveraged to local, state, and federal funding. The package will hope to meet needs in six areas.
- Libraries
- Public Safety, fleet, and facilities
- Parks and recreation
- Transportation
- Storm drainage and utilities
- Public housing
To learn more about these bonds and the county’s Capital Improvement Program visit Bernco.gov/GOBonds. The county also has an interactive map where more detailed information can be found.