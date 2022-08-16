ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – General Obligation Bonds are a source of revenue for capital projects that Bernalillo County uses and leverages to get federal grants. Every two years voters have a say in funding unmet needs in Bernalillo County, through these G.O. Bonds.

Bernalillo County currently has more than $584 million of unfunded capital projects. The 2022 bond package is worth $40.5 million and will be leveraged to local, state, and federal funding. The package will hope to meet needs in six areas.

Libraries

Public Safety, fleet, and facilities

Parks and recreation

Transportation

Storm drainage and utilities

Public housing

To learn more about these bonds and the county’s Capital Improvement Program visit Bernco.gov/GOBonds. The county also has an interactive map where more detailed information can be found.