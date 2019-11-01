General Obligation Bond aims to secure funding for homeless facility

In the upcoming election, voters will be asked to vote on the General Obligation Bond. This is to fund various community-based projects. Director of the Dept. of Family and Community Services Carol Pierce shares additional details about the G.O. bond.

While the city of Albuquerque is seeking more than $26 million in G.O. Bond funding for community and senior centers, Carol explains that $14 would provide for homeless shelter. She says that currently, the community provides a homeless shelter that is 20 miles outside of town which has the capacity for up to 450 people.

However, the center isn’t central to services for the population that needs them and the city spends about $1 to transport individuals to the center.

“Emergency shelter isn’t the solution for homelessness, connecting people to service is the solution,” said Carol.

In another section of the G.O. Bond is $5 million which will go towards affordable housing. She explains that the key to exiting homelessness is a range of housing with support.

Election Day is November 5, 2019.