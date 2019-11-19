‘Geek Out’ during Adult Night at Explora

There’s no better way to end 2019 that by celebrating all things geek during Explora Science Museum’s Adult Night. During this special event, guests will have the opportunity to dabble in comics, coding, board games, the LEGO creation station and more.

Visitor services facilitator Kristen Kinney and rentals & adult program coordinator Tory Hajny provide an inertia demonstration and discuss the upcoming Adult Night.

Activities at the event will also include laser cutter puzzle making, the Comic Book Nook with Twin Suns Comics & Games, giant fruit Soduku, giant Jenga, live music by The Cumberlands, and food will also be for sale from Urban Hotdog.

Visitors who purchase or reserve their Adult Night “Geek Out” ticket online or over the phone in advance will receive a clue that will start them on a journey to begin the “Exploring the Secrets of the Museum” scavenger hunt. Each ticket reserved in advance will also get a free ticket to the NM Artisan Market held in Old Town’s Hotel Albuquerque from November 29 to December 1, 2019.

“Geek Out” Adult Night at Explora takes place on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults or $7 for adults 65 and older or military with ID.