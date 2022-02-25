ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Robot Rumble and Battling Bots are making a return. Be Greater Than Average is partnering with Electric Playhouse to put on Battling Bots, an event for all ages to come and battle with their bots. There will be prizes including a 3-D printed robot for the winners.

Be Greater Than Average CEO Dr. Shelly Gruenig says they will provide the robots, all you need to do is show up and enjoy the environment. The event will take place on Sunday’s February 27, March 6 and March 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Electric playhouse.

Gruenig says there is another event, Robot Rumble, at Cottonwood mall and is just for the kids. She says it’s an opportunity for the whole family to get out and the kids to have fun. Be Greater Than Average will provide all equipment.

For more information about these events visit: www.Begreaterthanaverage.org.