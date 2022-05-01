ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a wrap for the 39th annual Gathering of Nations. Native Americans from across the country met in Albuquerque for the first time in three years.

It kicked off Thursday night with the annual Miss Indian World Pageant. It continued through Saturday, with several performances and the crowning of Miss Indian World.

Saturday night, there was a singing and dancing competition going on at Tingley Coliseum. The event ended at midnight.