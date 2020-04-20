Gathering of Nations to feature virtual experience

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, the Gathering of Nations will be holding their legendary pow wow virtually.

The free experience on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 will feature streaming video of the 2019 Gathering of Nations. There will also be interactive components such as a virtual shopping experience inside the Indian Trader’s Market.

Viewers will also have the opportunity to make donations to nonprofits assisting Native Americans during the pandemic. The experience will take place on the Gathering of Nations website.

