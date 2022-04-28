ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in three years, The Gathering of Nations returned to Albquuerque. The event kicked off at the Convention Center, with the annual Miss Indian World Pageant. Events continue through the weekend at Expo New Mexico, with dance and drum performances, contests, parades, and the food court and traders market.
Miss Indian World will be crowned Sunday night. A full list of events and schedules can be found on The Gathering of Nation’s website.