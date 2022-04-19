ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since the pandemic began, the Gathering of Nations will be back in person. The 39th annual pow wow is taking place at Tingley Coliseum from April 28-30. As it has in the past, it will include the Miss Indian World Pageant.

Eight hundred different tribes from both the United States and Canada are coming to the event. Proof of vaccination will not be needed to attend. “The Gathering of Nations is truly a gathering place. It’s a gathering of all people. Everybody is welcome, all walks of life, all cultures,” said Gathering of Nations Founder Derek Matthews.

During the next couple of weeks, ABQ Ride buses will be decked out for the pow wow. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit the Gathering of Nations website.