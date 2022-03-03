ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gathering of Nations will be held in person this year. The Pow Wow is being held from April 28 through April 30.

There will be a special pre-grand entry ceremony on Friday morning to mark the first time since before the pandemic they’ve met in person. the 39th event will be held at Tingley Coliseum. Visit their website for more information.