Gathering of Nations goes virtual for second year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gathering of Nations is once again going virtual. Last year, the pow-wow was one of the first events to pivot online amid health restrictions. This year they are doing it again, with live singing and dancing contests, interviews, and more. The Indian Traders Market will also be available online.

New this year, pow-wow photos by photographer Derek Matthews will be displayed on digital billboards all over town this week. The virtual gathering runs this coming Friday and Saturday.

You can watch the first day of the Gathering of Nations virtual pow-wow on Friday, April 23 for free online via Zoom. The day will include Best Contest specials from past pow-wows, interviews, musical performances, and more.

On Saturday, April 24, virtual admission to the events costs $9.99 and can be watched on Facebook or via livestream. For additional information, visit gatheringofnations.com.