ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The world’s largest PowWow is back in person. The 39th Gathering of Nations will feature Native dancing, singing, arts, and more. The three-day event will begin on April 28 through 30 at Tingley Coliseum.

The event will bring together about 300 different tribes represented from all around North America, Canada, and Mexico to celebrate indigenous cultures. On April 28 they will feature 23 women competing for the title of Miss Indian World at 7 p.m in the Kiva Auditorium. “If you haven’t come we invite you to come out, everyone is welcome”, says Jason Whitehouse performer. There will be various performances, vendors, and more to experience throughout the event. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://www.gatheringofnations.com/.