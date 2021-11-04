Gateway Center gets green light to become overnight shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s 24/7 homeless shelter cleared a major hurdle. The zoning hearing examiner approved a change to make the Gateway Center an overnight shelter.

The city says the shelter will house up to 100 people and 25 families at the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson. If there is overflow, they will send people to the Westside Emergency Housing Center or give out motel vouchers. There will be a shuttle to get people to the Gateway Center. Those against the zoning change can still appeal the decision before November 18.

