Gate project at Kirtland AFB to make base more secure

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Those who visit Kirtland Air Force Base could soon notice a few changes to the flow of traffic.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the base will receive a $10.2 million gate project to make Kirtland more secure. Construction began earlier this month and is expected to be completed next fall.

Currently, crews are working on a plan to make sure the morning drive for those who work on base is not affected in any way. Officials hope once the project is complete, traffic will move much smoother and ultimately be safer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss