Gate project at Kirtland AFB to make base more secure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Those who visit Kirtland Air Force Base could soon notice a few changes to the flow of traffic.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the base will receive a $10.2 million gate project to make Kirtland more secure. Construction began earlier this month and is expected to be completed next fall.

Currently, crews are working on a plan to make sure the morning drive for those who work on base is not affected in any way. Officials hope once the project is complete, traffic will move much smoother and ultimately be safer.