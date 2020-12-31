Gas explosion in northeast Albuquerque sends homeowner to hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeowner was taken to the hospital after an explosion in the northeast heights. Fire crews were called to a home near Candelaria and Louisiana just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue says a New Mexico Gas Company employee was at the home for a smoke investigation when an explosion went off in the garage. The homeowner was transported with minor burns and smoke inhalation and the gas company employee is okay. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. No other information was provided.