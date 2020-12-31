Gas explosion in northeast Albuquerque sends homeowner to hospital

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeowner was taken to the hospital after an explosion in the northeast heights. Fire crews were called to a home near Candelaria and Louisiana just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says a New Mexico Gas Company employee was at the home for a smoke investigation when an explosion went off in the garage. The homeowner was transported with minor burns and smoke inhalation and the gas company employee is okay. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. No other information was provided.

Next Read:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery