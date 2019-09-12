Gardners compete in State Fair flower show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Creativity is in bloom at the State Fair. Gardeners of all ages from around the state are competing at the horticulture show, put on by the Council of Albuquerque Gardens.

In addition to individual flowers, the show also features works in botanical arts and design.

“You have flowers in your garden, and pretty soon you start putting them together, and you get into design,” Mary Noskin said.

Thursday’s show runs until 9 p.m. at the Flower Arts Building. You can check out the Youth Flower Show from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday.