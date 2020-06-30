Garcia’s Kitchen closing original location at 4th and Mountain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular New Mexican restaurant is closing one of its location and the pandemic is just part of the story.

“I’ve been eating in this place for the last 30 years and I feel bad today I realize, I understand they are closing, that makes me very sad,” said Luis Galarza.

Garcia’s Kitchen announced it’s shuttering its original downtown location on Fourth and Mountain. Co-owner Dan Garcia says just like many small businesses the company suffered a major downturn in business over the last few months. He also says the neighborhood has become a lot rough in recent years.

“We get a lot of homeless people in here, and they get very rowdy, they’ve even fought with some of our customers, my managers. It’s just a decision we had to make, we are looking possibly for another location in the near future,” said Garcia.

The Garcia family started out at that location 45 years ago and expanded to five more restaurants around Albuquerque. Garcia says he hopes to transfer the staff to the other locations.