Garcia’s closes its first location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A longtime New Mexico restaurant is closing its first location. Garcia’s has been serving up New Mexican cuisine for 45 years off of Fourth and Mountain.

Sunday, the restaurant served their final meals to customers at the location. They say the decision had to do with the hit to business because of the pandemic and a big homeless problem in the area.

“We get a lot of homeless people in here. They get very rowdy, they’ve even fought with some of our customers,” Owner Dan Garcia said.

He says the employees have been offered jobs at the other locations around the metro. They’re looking at opening another location in the near future.

