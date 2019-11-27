Garay family holds annual toy drive benefitting Make-A-Wish New Mexico

A granted wish can be a life-changing experience for a child battling a life-threatening illness. The Garay family has a unique story with two of their three children being diagnosed with Gaucher disease.

Thanks to Make-a-Wish New Mexico, both children had their wishes come true and they’re now hoping to do the same for other children during the holiday season with the Garay Annual Toy Drive.

Six-year-old Annika wished to visit Walt Disney World and her 12-year-old brother Diego wished to meet Spongebob Squarepants. After their wishes were granted, the Garay family stayed heavily involved with Make-a-Wish.

Ana Garay volunteers as a Wish Granter to help grant the wishes of other children in New Mexico. The family just kicked off their second annual toy drive for the organization.

Contributors can drop off toys at three locations in Albuquerque through December 16. Drop-off locations are at Palmer Brewery & Cider House, Astro Zombies, and Divine Eye Tattoo.

Toys can also be shipped directly to the Make-a-Wish office. Additional Information on the drive can be found on the Garay’s toy drive website.