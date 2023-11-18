ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools hosted an event to highlight the benefits of competitive video games.

On Saturday, the district hosted an esports expo at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center on Louisiana.

Students were able to show off their skills in games like Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers, and Mario Kart.

Officials said this is the second event, and it has been a great time.

Esports also provides college scholarship opportunities, STEM opportunities, and a pathway to college.

