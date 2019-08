ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you’ve been wanting to sport some new University of New Mexico gear this fall, now’s the time to get it.

Starting this week, university bookstores will begin running Friday specials both in-store and online. All Lobo-wear and spirit merchandise will be discounted by 25%.

Football season kicks off at Dreamstyle Stadium on Saturday with a game against Sam Houston State. Click here to visit the online bookstore.