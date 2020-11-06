Galloping Goat using herd to clean up backyards

With the pumpkin patch closed, Galloping Goat is now renting the animals to help clean up backyards across the metro in a natural manner.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – If your yard is looking a little untidy, you may want to grab a goat. The animals at Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch have a new job this fall.

“With all these crazy times, we needed something for the goats to do since we weren’t taking them to the pumpkin patch this year,” said Claire Wade with Galloping Goat Grazing. “This is kind of their job now.”

The local business almost had to sell off the herd this summer until someone suggested doing backyard clean-up. Now, they’ve been fully booked since starting in August, with jobs usually taking everywhere from a day to a couple days, with the herd of around 30 goats.

“People really enjoy having them come to the backyard. They say it’s kind of an exciting time in these sad times right now. The goats bring so much joy to us and we’re so blessed we get to share them with everyone,” said Wade. “They kind of know what to do. They see the weeds and they’re like, ‘this is us.'”

Galloping Goat says it’s a more ‘green’ approach to clearing weeds. They say a natural removal can even be beneficial in the long-run.

“A lot of people like it because it’s natural,” said Nicholas Hunt with Galloping Goat Grazing. “It can also make a good alternative because we found that it keeps the weeds down longer than it would by poisoning them.”

They say the goats also come with an added bonus. During their excursion through the yard, you get fertilizer…via their droppings.

“They step on it so they’ll push it into the dirt and uproot the dirt,” said Hunt. “That creates good soil for good things to grow.”

Cameron and Melinda Lockemer booked the goats last month. They’ve been counting down to this day.

“We’ve always wanted goats so it’s nice to have goats for at least a little while,” said Cameron Lockemer. “I thought, what a good idea, since we don’t have time to do it,” said Melinda Lockemer.

After they’re done, the goats will head off to their next gig. Until then, the Lockemers say they’re soaking up every second with their new yardmates.

“This is neat,” said Melinda, with a laugh. “I’m just going to hide them all in the garage when they come to pick them up.”

We asked how much the goats run and while it really depends on the size of the yard, we’re told most people pay around $200 per day. The goats can be booked via email at gallopinggoatgrazing@gmail.com or through social media.

