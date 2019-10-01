Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch opens in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho is kicking off fall and welcoming families to their pumpkin patch.

Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch is now open and ready for business. You can expect all kinds of family fun, including a corn maze, duck races and thousands of pumpkins.

There are also plenty of new attractions, like a pit filled with 21,000 pounds of corn, animals, and fun playhouses for the kids. But don’t expect anything scary.

“We’re really more family, fall, fun activities. We try to keep things very light and happy. No scary things. We don’t do haunted houses and stuff like that,” co-owner Max Wade said.

Wade says everything at the pumpkin patch is 100% local.