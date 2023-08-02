ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallery ABQ is a contemporary fine art gallery that has been in business for over 20 years. Each month, they feature a new artist and salon show for the month of August the gallery is presenting “The Beauty of the Human Figure.”

The main gallery will feature art pieces from artist Maurita Hudson, but there will be 20 artists in total. Hudson invites people to come out to the gallery and experience everything that it has to offer.

The reception is August 4, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque. Sponsored by Tractor Brewery. For more information, see the gallery website at www.thegalleryabq.com or Facebook@TheGalleryAbq.